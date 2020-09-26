MonaCoin (MONA) Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $82.64 million and $2.45 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00011692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Livecoin and Bittrex. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,753.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $355.15 or 0.03302674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.89 or 0.02063427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00429229 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.00878938 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011494 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00050073 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00525884 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 63.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000167 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00011843 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Upbit, Bitbank, Livecoin, Zaif, Fisco, Bittrex, QBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

