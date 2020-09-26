Monero (XMR) Price Down 0.5% Over Last Week

Monero (CURRENCY:XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $93.59 or 0.00870840 BTC on major exchanges including Bitlish, B2BX, Instant Bitex and Liquid. Monero has a market cap of $1.66 billion and $301.86 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Monero has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 44.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003461 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001753 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000401 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 57.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 17,709,968 coins. Monero’s official website is www.monero.cc . The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org . The Reddit community for Monero is /r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero’s official Twitter account is @monerocurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ring Signature The Basics In cryptography, a ring signature is a type of digital signature that can be performed by any member of a group of users that each have keys. Therefore, a message signed with a ring signature is endorsed by someone in a particular group of people. One of the security properties of a ring signature is that it should be computationally infeasible to determine which of the group members' keys was used to produce the signature. For instance, a ring signature could be used to provide an anonymous signature from “a high-ranking White House official”, without revealing which official signed the message. Ring signatures are right for this application because the anonymity of a ring signature cannot be revoked, and because the group for a ring signature can be improvised (requires no prior setup). Application to Monero A ring signature makes use of your account keys and a number of public keys (also known as outputs) pulled from the blockchain using a triangular distribution method. Over the course of time, past outputs could be used multiple times to form possible signer participants. In a “ring” of possible signers, all ring members are equal and valid. There is no way an outside observer can tell which of the possible signers in a signature group belongs to your account. So, ring signatures ensure that transaction outputs are untraceable. Moreover, there are no fungibility issues with Monero given that every transaction output has plausible deniability (e.g. the network can not tell which outputs are spent or unspent). To read how Monero gives you privacy by default (unlinkability), see stealth addresses. “

Buying and Selling Monero

Monero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Crex24, Braziliex, Exmo, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Tux Exchange, Huobi, Livecoin, Mercatox, Coinroom, Coinbe, HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, CoinEx, Bitlish, Coindeal, Kraken, Instant Bitex, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, Binance, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, DragonEX, Stocks.Exchange, Coinut, BTC-Alpha, Ovis, Gate.io, Bisq, Nanex, BitBay, Cryptomate, SouthXchange, BTC Trade UA, Bitbns, TradeOgre, Bithumb, Graviex, Bittrex, OKEx, Bitfinex, B2BX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

