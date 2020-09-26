Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $290.33.

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $3,207,438.00. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total transaction of $3,386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,499,299.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,200 shares of company stock valued at $7,033,353 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 151,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 619,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 5,018.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCO traded up $4.98 on Monday, hitting $280.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,056. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.08 and its 200 day moving average is $261.16. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

