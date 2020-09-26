Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CCHGY. Societe Generale raised shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.00.

OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.07.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

