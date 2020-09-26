Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ECIFY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ECIFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of ELECTRICITE DE/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.75.

OTCMKTS ECIFY opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.83. ELECTRICITE DE/ADR has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $2.97.

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

