Morpheus Labs (MITX) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.12 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Morpheus Labs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, FCoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $7.09 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009333 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00245308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00040260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00095275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.13 or 0.01525671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000255 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00192732 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 392,665,500 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

Morpheus Labs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, FCoin, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

