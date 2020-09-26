Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mplx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.45. Mplx reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mplx will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mplx.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.44% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. Mplx’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mplx in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Mplx by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,864 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mplx by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 21.1% during the second quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the first quarter worth about $2,411,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 136.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 33,291 shares in the last quarter. 28.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,877,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,664. Mplx has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mplx (MPLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.