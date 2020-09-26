Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Receives $23.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.58.

MPLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Mplx stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,877,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mplx will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in shares of Mplx by 132.2% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 52,063,318 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $899,655,000 after purchasing an additional 29,646,037 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 4.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 28,782,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $334,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,959 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mplx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,029,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,400,000 after purchasing an additional 838,139 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 20.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,844,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $152,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 17.9% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,295,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,991 shares in the last quarter. 28.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

