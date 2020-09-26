MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.93.

MRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MRC Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MRC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on MRC Global in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Monday, July 20th.

MRC stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.52. 1,747,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,345. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $370.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.34. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $3.31 and a 1 year high of $15.47.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. MRC Global’s quarterly revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that MRC Global will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 52.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 171,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in MRC Global by 70.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in MRC Global during the second quarter worth $184,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MRC Global by 53.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 343,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MRC Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,298,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

