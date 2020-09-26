Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Receives $30.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on MYOV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

In related news, insider Frank Karbe sold 24,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $496,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,989,646.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $54,054.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 145,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,219.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,066. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth about $1,637,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 1,243.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 463,570 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Myovant Sciences by 73.1% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 329,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 139,039 shares during the period. 35.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYOV traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.72. 877,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,746. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.49. Myovant Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $23.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.99.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $33.33 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myovant Sciences will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

