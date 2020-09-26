MyWish (WISH) Trading 43.9% Higher This Week

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 28.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. MyWish has a total market cap of $466,935.00 and approximately $161.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MyWish token can currently be bought for $0.0489 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, MyWish has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043147 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $517.55 or 0.04816186 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009322 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00057839 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033870 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002154 BTC.

MyWish Token Profile

WISH is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,544,111 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io

Buying and Selling MyWish

MyWish can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

