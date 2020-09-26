NAGA (NGC) Price Reaches $0.0331 on Top Exchanges

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last seven days, NAGA has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar. One NAGA token can now be bought for $0.0331 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, IDEX, Upbit and Sistemkoin. NAGA has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $7,867.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00043180 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006628 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.12 or 0.04876673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009314 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057963 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00034045 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002163 BTC.

NAGA Profile

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Sistemkoin, Upbit, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

