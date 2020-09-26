Nam Tai Property Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nam Tai Property Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Nam Tai Property from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nam Tai Property in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Nam Tai Property from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nam Tai Property in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nam Tai Property in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

OTCMKTS LCSHF remained flat at $$9.25 during trading hours on Friday. Nam Tai Property has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.02.

