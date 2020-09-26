Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NNOX. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

NNOX stock opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. Nano-X Imaging has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $66.67.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. engages in developing and producing X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry in the United States. It develops novel digital X-ray source, a microelectromechanical system-based semiconductor cathode that achieves electron emission by a non-thermionic low-voltage trigger to nano-scale molybdenum cones.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.