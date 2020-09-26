National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Receives C$71.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$71.70.

Several research firms have recently commented on NA. CSFB raised shares of National Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of TSE:NA traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$65.71. 1,735,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,855. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$60.24. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion and a PE ratio of 10.93. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$38.67 and a 12 month high of C$75.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 25th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.76%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

