National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NSA. TheStreet upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.78.

Shares of NSA opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.37 and a beta of 0.42. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $38.22.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.38 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 88.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 127,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 76,112 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 451,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 32,013 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 186,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

