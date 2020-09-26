Native Utility Token Market Capitalization Hits $24.53 Million (NUT)

Native Utility Token (CURRENCY:NUT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Native Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $24.95 or 0.00232327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Native Utility Token has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Native Utility Token has a market capitalization of $24.53 million and $4,665.00 worth of Native Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00240523 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00039761 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00094848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.04 or 0.01536491 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00196615 BTC.

About Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token launched on February 26th, 2019. Native Utility Token’s total supply is 9,998,686 tokens and its circulating supply is 982,854 tokens. The official message board for Native Utility Token is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . Native Utility Token’s official website is eosdt.com

Buying and Selling Native Utility Token

Native Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Native Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Native Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Native Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

