Neblio Price Hits $0.47 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Neblio has a market cap of $7.64 million and approximately $94,520.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00004331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00023352 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00022384 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00011314 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009448 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009135 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,923,650 coins and its circulating supply is 16,409,063 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

