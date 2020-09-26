NEM Price Hits $0.12 on Exchanges (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. In the last week, NEM has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. NEM has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and approximately $33.54 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001132 BTC on major exchanges including Kryptono, OpenLedger DEX, HitBTC and Indodax.

About NEM

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official website for NEM is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Liquid, BTC Trade UA, Crex24, B2BX, OKEx, Poloniex, Kuna, HitBTC, Koineks, Coinsuper, COSS, Iquant, Upbit, CoinTiger, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin, Indodax, Huobi, Cryptomate, Kryptono, Exrates, YoBit, Bittrex, Bitbns, BTC-Alpha, Zaif, Cryptopia, Bithumb, Binance and Coinbe. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

