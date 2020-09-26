Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €55.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NEM. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €59.11 ($69.54).

Shares of NEM opened at €61.65 ($72.53) on Tuesday. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €32.46 ($38.19) and a 12-month high of €74.35 ($87.47). The business’s fifty day moving average is €63.78 and its 200 day moving average is €59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.68.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

