Neo (NEO) Price Tops $20.94 on Exchanges

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 26th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $560.33 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neo has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.94 or 0.00194862 BTC on popular exchanges including Allcoin, Switcheo Network, OTCBTC and Coinrail.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009329 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00243949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040385 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00095756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.69 or 0.01532591 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009416 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neo is neo.org . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, Upbit, HitBTC, Bitinka, Liquid, Koinex, Gate.io, Cobinhood, CoinEgg, CoinBene, Bitbns, BitForex, CoinEx, Switcheo Network, Allcoin, LBank, Huobi, OTCBTC, OKEx, Ovis, Kucoin, Coinnest, Tidebit, Bitfinex, Livecoin, COSS, Coinsuper, Cryptopia, DragonEX, BigONE, Bittrex, Coinrail, Exrates, BitMart, BCEX, Bibox, ZB.COM and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.