Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NLTX. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.01. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.73.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 194.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

