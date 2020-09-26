NEST Protocol Price Hits $0.0509 on Exchanges (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One NEST Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0509 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEST Protocol has a market capitalization of $83.03 million and $30.63 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00240429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00040005 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00096526 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.01543205 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00200871 BTC.

NEST Protocol Profile

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,225,876 tokens. The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org . The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs

