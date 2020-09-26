Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a $625.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $600.00 and set a conviction-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $490.80.

Netflix stock opened at $482.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $212.96 billion, a PE ratio of 81.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $496.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $445.27. Netflix has a 52 week low of $257.01 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $2,544,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,447 shares in the company, valued at $8,762,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total transaction of $21,395,954.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,239 shares in the company, valued at $21,395,954.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,117 shares of company stock worth $112,071,744 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

