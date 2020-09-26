Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Hold Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their hold rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a sell rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a $573.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $490.80.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $482.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $496.59 and a 200-day moving average of $445.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix has a 12-month low of $257.01 and a 12-month high of $575.37. The firm has a market cap of $212.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.43, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total value of $21,395,954.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,954.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218 shares in the company, valued at $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,117 shares of company stock worth $112,071,744. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.