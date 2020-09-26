NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that NetSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) will announce earnings per share of $0.22 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NetSTREIT’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetSTREIT will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NetSTREIT.

NetSTREIT stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.54. The company had a trading volume of 140,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,443. NetSTREIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

