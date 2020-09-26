Neutrino USD Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $31.13 million and $2.31 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00243541 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00040175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00095756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.82 or 0.01535727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00195547 BTC.

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 31,146,083 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

