New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.96.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 328.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 48,379 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 81,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.22. 3,769,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,425,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.07 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $281.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.23 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

