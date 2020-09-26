Newton (NEW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $11.65 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Newton has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $11.65 million and $713,554.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00245547 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00096206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $163.95 or 0.01525441 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000256 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00194681 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

