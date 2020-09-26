NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NexGen Energy’s earnings. NexGen Energy reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NexGen Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NexGen Energy.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).

Shares of NYSE NXE traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 21.34 and a current ratio of 21.34. NexGen Energy has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $647.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.40 and a beta of 2.17.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexGen Energy (NXE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.