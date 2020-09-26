NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NexGen Energy’s earnings. NexGen Energy reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.
On average, analysts expect that NexGen Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NexGen Energy.
NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03).
NexGen Energy Company Profile
NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.
