NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.
ONEW stock opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 693,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,175,037. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,013,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $19,250,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,286,114 shares of company stock worth $24,436,166.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.
