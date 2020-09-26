NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $23.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NexPoint Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.50.

ONEW stock opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:ONEW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $408.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.01 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 693,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,175,037. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,013,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $19,250,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,286,114 shares of company stock worth $24,436,166.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEW. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $485,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $995,000. Institutional investors own 30.33% of the company’s stock.

