Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.19.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nextera Energy Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 1,199.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,016 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 0.3% during the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 87,476 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 17.9% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,470 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 16.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,044 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Nextera Energy Partners by 42.8% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 975,023 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $49,999,000 after purchasing an additional 292,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Nextera Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nextera Energy Partners will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.
Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile
NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.
