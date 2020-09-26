Nexus Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 26th. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $12.94 million and approximately $16,161.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nexus has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001861 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Binance, Bittrex and Trade By Trade.

About Nexus

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade, Binance, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

