NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) will report earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 129.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.98% and a negative return on equity of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $19.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 million.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

Shares of NGM stock traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,700. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33 and a beta of 1.69.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

