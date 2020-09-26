NIB Holdings Limited (ASX:NHF) Insider Sells A$10,877.01 in Stock

NIB Holdings Limited (ASX:NHF) insider Mark Fitzgibbon sold 2,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$4.21 ($3.01), for a total transaction of A$10,877.01 ($7,769.30).

Mark Fitzgibbon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NIB alerts:

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Mark Fitzgibbon sold 32,570 shares of NIB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$4.21 ($3.01), for a total transaction of A$137,184.84 ($97,989.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$5.06.

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. NIB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

About NIB

nib holdings limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides health insurance services to residents, and international students and visitors in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Australian Residents Health Insurance, New Zealand Residents Health Insurance, International (Inbound) Health Insurance, and World Nomads Group segments.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for NIB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.