Nike (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NKE. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Nike from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nike from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Nike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.60.

NKE stock opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.03. Nike has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $130.38. The stock has a market cap of $193.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,962 shares of company stock worth $44,798,612 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Nike by 14.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,101,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $173,852,000 after buying an additional 258,577 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nike by 26.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $130,860,000 after buying an additional 326,628 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Nike in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nike by 118.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 23,392 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Nike by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,278,460 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $188,520,000 after buying an additional 33,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

