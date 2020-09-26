Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NKLA. Wedbush initiated coverage on Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nikola from $49.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nikola from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nikola from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nikola presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.80.

NKLA stock opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.44. Nikola has a twelve month low of $10.20 and a twelve month high of $93.99.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 176.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $59,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Trevor R. Milton bought 41,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.91 per share, with a total value of $1,279,674.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NKLA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,198,483,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $788,442,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,159,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,530,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications.

