Niobio Cash Trading 2.5% Higher This Week (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $15,098.77 and approximately $173.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

