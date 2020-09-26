Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) Receives $21.30 Average PT from Analysts

Niu Technologies – (NASDAQ:NIU) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Niu Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Niu Technologies from $11.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Niu Technologies by 104.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

NIU traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,697. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $25.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $91.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart e-scooters in the People's Republic of China. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The company sells and services its products through city partner system, as well as through own online store and third-party e-commerce platforms.

