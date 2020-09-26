NIX (NIX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $115,988.00

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, NIX has traded 28.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0845 or 0.00000786 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $32.15, $18.94 and $10.39. NIX has a market cap of $4.00 million and $115,988.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,757.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $354.46 or 0.03294901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $223.02 or 0.02073091 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00430388 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.51 or 0.00878537 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00011472 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00050195 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00519874 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011929 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 47,367,900 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

Buying and Selling NIX

