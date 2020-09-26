Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $779.96 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBL) will post sales of $779.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Noble Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $677.62 million to $859.00 million. Noble Energy reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noble Energy will report full-year sales of $3.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Noble Energy.

Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.10 million. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 143.15%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st.

NBL traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.49. 14,721,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,343,748. Noble Energy has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company also owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. Its assets are located in the US onshore unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa.

