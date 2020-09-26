Noir (NOR) Market Cap Tops $181,546.82

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 26th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, Noir has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $181,546.82 and approximately $310.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009330 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00240704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00039793 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00095089 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.84 or 0.01534001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000257 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00196736 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,353,375 coins. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.