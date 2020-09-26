NoLimitCoin Price Hits $0.0041 on Exchanges (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $2.52 million and $18.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NoLimitCoin alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001823 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000089 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000060 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 617,521,592 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NoLimitCoin is nolimitcoin.org

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NoLimitCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NoLimitCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.