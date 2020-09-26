Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nomura from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Get Nomura alerts:

NMR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 73,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,291. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83. Nomura has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Nomura had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Nomura by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 29,653 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomura in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomura by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 34,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.