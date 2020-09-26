Nord/LB Reiterates “€6.50” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LHA. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.10 ($8.35).

LHA stock opened at €7.05 ($8.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a 12 month high of €17.95 ($21.12). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.78.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

