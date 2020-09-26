Nord/LB Reiterates “€6.50” Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LHA. Independent Research set a €9.90 ($11.65) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.50 ($5.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.10 ($8.35).

LHA stock opened at €7.05 ($8.29) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €7.02 ($8.26) and a 12 month high of €17.95 ($21.12). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.78.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

