Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Star Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NESRF opened at $9.63 on Tuesday. Northern Star Resources has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

