Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Northland Power from C$37.50 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

NPI stock traded up C$1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$39.70. 490,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.77. Northland Power has a 52-week low of C$20.52 and a 52-week high of C$40.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.60.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$429.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$442.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.4281759 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

