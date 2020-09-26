Northland Securities Raises BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Price Target to $35.00

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price objective increased by Northland Securities from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark cut BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer cut BioLife Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.70.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $840.05 million, a PE ratio of -82.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.93 and a beta of 1.70. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $28.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.45.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 42.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 202,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 5,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $134,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 182,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,594.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 596,049 shares of company stock valued at $10,432,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 256,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 116,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 55.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 60.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 255,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $501,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.