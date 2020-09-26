Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NWN. UBS Group raised shares of Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Shares of NWN stock opened at $44.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $43.34 and a 1 year high of $77.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.36.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.71 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWN. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

