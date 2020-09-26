Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nuance Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Nuance Communications from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

In other news, CAO Arthur G. Giterman sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $79,474.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,551 shares in the company, valued at $2,879,064.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $72,241.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 519,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 70,920 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.14. 4,228,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,816,228. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25, a P/E/G ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.04. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $34.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.70.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

